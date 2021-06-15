FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $283,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 53,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $52.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.59.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

