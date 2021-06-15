FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $389,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,107 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,906,000 after buying an additional 939,501 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,080,000 after acquiring an additional 30,701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,636,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,467,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

ES stock opened at $82.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.29. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

