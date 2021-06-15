FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $858,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,161,000.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $79.58.

