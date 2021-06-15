Fire Lotto Reaches One Day Volume of $4.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $88,078.03 and approximately $4.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00155973 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002204 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.17 or 0.00649094 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Fire Lotto is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

