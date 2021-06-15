First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 28,780 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 104.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,780 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.25. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,370. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.24.

