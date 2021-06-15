First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,820 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 4.3% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.97. 156,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,694,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $55.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

