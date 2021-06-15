First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 9,297 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,297 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.8% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 211,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,376,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.92. 36,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,445,717. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.61. The company has a market capitalization of $205.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

