First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the May 13th total of 201,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,475. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCS. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,696,000 after purchasing an additional 853,848 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,601,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,656,000 after buying an additional 635,319 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,617,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,698,000 after buying an additional 476,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 597.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 472,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after buying an additional 405,105 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

