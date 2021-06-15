First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the May 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 107,901 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,503 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.31. 3,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.99.

