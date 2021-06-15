Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Quality Care, Inc. is in the business of leasing and operating senior living facilities, including senior apartments, assisted living facilities, congregate communities and nursing homes. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Five Star Senior Living from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ FVE opened at $6.15 on Friday. Five Star Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $194.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Five Star Senior Living had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Star Senior Living will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 113,514 shares during the period. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 641,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 588,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 203,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 43,861 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 138,876 shares during the period. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

