FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the May 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:SKOR opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.87. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $55.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors owned about 0.35% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

