Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Update

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the May 13th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Flower One stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 416,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,119. Flower One has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22.
About Flower One
