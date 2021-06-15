Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Update

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the May 13th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Flower One stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 416,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,119. Flower One has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22.

Get Flower One alerts:

About Flower One

Flower One Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces cannabis for the recreational and medical cannabis markets in Nevada. It owns and operates 400,000 square-foot greenhouse for the cultivation of marijuana and 55,000 square-foot production facility in Nevada; and 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen in Las Vegas.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Flower One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flower One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.