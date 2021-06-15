Flux Power (FLUX) & Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Flux Power to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.9% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of Flux Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Flux Power has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flux Power’s competitors have a beta of -0.40, indicating that their average stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Flux Power and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 2 0 3.00 Flux Power Competitors 59 478 694 11 2.53

Flux Power presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.27%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 9.21%. Given Flux Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flux Power and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $16.84 million -$14.34 million -3.89 Flux Power Competitors $662.85 million $10.25 million 1.98

Flux Power’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Flux Power. Flux Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -63.78% -439.98% -81.66% Flux Power Competitors -7.37% -16.64% -4.17%

Summary

Flux Power competitors beat Flux Power on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie LiFT packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies, end-users, and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vista, California.

