FlypMe (FYP) One Day Volume Hits $3,219.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded up 75.8% against the dollar. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $785,025.05 and approximately $3,219.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe coin can now be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00062337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $310.66 or 0.00779342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00084436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00043344 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.