FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,989 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of FMC worth $16,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 626,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,010,000 after buying an additional 57,355 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $5,272,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in FMC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,003,000 after purchasing an additional 218,461 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in FMC by 762.4% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 46,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in FMC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC stock opened at $118.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.42. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $93.52 and a 52 week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

