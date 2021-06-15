FOAM Price Up 16.3% This Week (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. FOAM has a market capitalization of $13.40 million and approximately $13,580.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FOAM has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00064594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00022585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.30 or 0.00792986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00085607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,197.04 or 0.07989852 BTC.

FOAM Coin Profile

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,563,733 coins. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

