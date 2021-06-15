Formidable Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,655,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 782.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 115,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 102,504 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 2,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $56,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter purchased 3,400 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $204,900 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAXR stock opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.07%.

MAXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

