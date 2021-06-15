Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.37% of Northwest Pipe worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 8.5% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 433,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after acquiring an additional 33,847 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 39.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the first quarter worth $2,167,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,075,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,942,000 after acquiring an additional 47,922 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $31,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,851.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $310,567 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.35.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

