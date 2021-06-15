Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.30% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,855,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $114,340.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,316 shares of company stock valued at $586,388 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.91 million, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $36.37.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

