Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,369 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 176,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $463.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.20 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is -21.62%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

