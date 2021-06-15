Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 31.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,219 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.10. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $743.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.59.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.80 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

