Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,485 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citi Trends by 202.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 33,961 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at $277,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 1,272.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 595.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 67,198 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,314,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,716.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,317 shares of company stock worth $1,765,775 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $86.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.79. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.48.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

