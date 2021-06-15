Foundry Partners LLC Sells 2,905 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,771 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $541.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

