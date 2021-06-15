Frax Share (FXS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.42 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for about $2.07 or 0.00005174 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax Share has a market cap of $30.23 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00060040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00152249 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00181453 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.97 or 0.00983840 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,910.78 or 0.99920825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 100,108,667 coins and its circulating supply is 14,626,414 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

