Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Frequency Therapeutics were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 1,086.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FREQ. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $58.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $341.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 10.58.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frequency Therapeutics Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.