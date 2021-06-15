frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 313.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. frontdoor, inc. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.30.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

