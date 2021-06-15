Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $127.44 million and $272,687.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,094.35 or 0.99896718 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00032002 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008422 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00065389 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002437 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005957 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000577 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
