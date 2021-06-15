Fundamental Research Lowers Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $144.27

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price cut by analysts at Fundamental Research from $148.12 to $144.27 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $129.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,280,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,466,480. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Apple has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

