Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells $927,237.12 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 40,704 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $927,237.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 150,000 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $3,507,000.00.

Shares of FNKO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 518,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.10. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.45.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,635,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Funko by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 36,657 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Funko by 568.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 328,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 279,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,407,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Funko has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.59.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

