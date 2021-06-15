FUTURAX (FTXT) One Day Volume Tops $29.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 280.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 15th. One FUTURAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $164,956.20 and $29.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 1,156.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00154164 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002352 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.14 or 0.00641682 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

