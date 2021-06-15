Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the May 13th total of 267,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRNWF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRNWF remained flat at $$30.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. Future has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

