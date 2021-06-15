FY2021 Earnings Estimate for North American Construction Group Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.47.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NOA. Maxim Group upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Shares of NOA opened at $14.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.46. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $15.08.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 45.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

