Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of GFASY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63. Gafisa has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
About Gafisa
