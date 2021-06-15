Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GFASY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63. Gafisa has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Gafisa

Gafisa SA operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company develops and sells residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. It also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties.

