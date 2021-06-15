Gameswap (GSWAP) Market Cap Hits $4.69 Million

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001041 BTC on exchanges. Gameswap has a total market cap of $4.69 million and $92,703.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00063614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00022385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.77 or 0.00792741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00085224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.04 or 0.07938252 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

GSWAP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

