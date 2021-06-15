GeoCoin (GEO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,641.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001056 BTC on exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $1,641.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00058411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.41 or 0.00432769 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,005.54 or 0.99839546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00031970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008415 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011608 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00065209 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

