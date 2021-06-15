Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 107,405 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 107,405 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.5% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,511,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after acquiring an additional 66,263 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,729,162,000 after purchasing an additional 407,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

Netflix stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $495.66. 52,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $509.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.42 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

