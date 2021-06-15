Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 879,184 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,402,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2,373.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 208,125 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $1,244,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 28,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Amgen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 64,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,057,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 40,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $240.00. 21,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.89. The stock has a market cap of $137.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.81.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

