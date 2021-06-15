Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,036,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,892,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

MMM stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.18. 24,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,721. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. 3M’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

