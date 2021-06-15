Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 550,676 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.54% of AbbVie worth $2,938,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.07.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.04. 32,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,669,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

