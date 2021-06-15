Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.57 Billion Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,095,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of BlackRock worth $1,574,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in BlackRock by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

Shares of BLK traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $875.33. The stock had a trading volume of 932 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $515.72 and a 12 month high of $890.00. The company has a market cap of $133.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $842.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

