Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 167,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.50% of Union Pacific worth $2,184,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,239. The firm has a market cap of $148.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $161.41 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.56.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.53.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

