Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 216,976 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,976 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.8% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Mastercard worth $4,962,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 56,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,586,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 608,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Mastercard by 41.2% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.48.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $364.68. 32,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,014. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $372.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $361.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

