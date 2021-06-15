GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.63

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and traded as low as $14.50. GeoPark shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 251,270 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $903.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.63.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.46). GeoPark had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GeoPark by 57.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,521,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,337,000 after buying an additional 923,946 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in GeoPark by 383.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,089,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after buying an additional 863,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GeoPark by 11.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after buying an additional 112,670 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GeoPark by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 518,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 314,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GeoPark by 126.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 206,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

