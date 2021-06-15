Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will report $37.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.17 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $36.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $150.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $153.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $155.31 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $162.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of GTY stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $33.85. 2,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,588. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $34.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,066,000 after buying an additional 271,383 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 823,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,213,000 after buying an additional 45,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 25.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,532,000 after purchasing an additional 126,762 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Getty Realty by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

