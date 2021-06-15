Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Giga-tronics stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.16. Giga-tronics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
