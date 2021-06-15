Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Giga-tronics stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.16. Giga-tronics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Giga-tronics alerts:

About Giga-tronics

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures electronics equipment for military test and airborne operational applications in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The company also develops microwave integrated components, as well as MIC components; Band Reject Filters for RADAR/EW (electronic warfare) for solving interference problems in RADAR/EW applications; self-protection systems for military aircrafts; and RADAR filters for military fighter jet aircraft.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Giga-tronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga-tronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.