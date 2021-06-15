Gladstone Commercial’s (GOOD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s current price.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $840.97 million, a PE ratio of 1,155.50, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after buying an additional 402,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after buying an additional 167,907 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 353.1% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 184,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 143,779 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 192.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 57,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

