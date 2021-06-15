Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 918,600 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the May 13th total of 514,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 176.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 56.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 33.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 36.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAND stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.70. 137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,667. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAND shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

