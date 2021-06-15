Glenview Trust Co Buys 9,480 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned about 0.07% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869,775 shares during the period. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,094,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,505,000 after purchasing an additional 804,996 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 593,620 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 340,695 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.50. 13,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,322. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.51. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.