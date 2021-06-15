Glenview Trust Co Has $17.56 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,150,000 after buying an additional 658,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after buying an additional 368,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $109.80. The company had a trading volume of 488,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,339,114. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $211.70 billion, a PE ratio of -26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.92.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

