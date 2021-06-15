Glenview Trust Co Has $23.25 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 1.0% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $23,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,123,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.55. 47,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,661. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.28. The stock has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

